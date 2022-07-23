Reduction of an alkyne using the Lindlar catalyst, a reaction presented in Section 10.6.2, produces only the cis-alkene. Why?
In each Diels–Alder reaction shown, predict the product that will result.
(c)
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Key Concepts
Diels–Alder Reaction
Conjugated Diene
Dienophile
Predict the product of the following Diels–Alder reactions. Where a racemic mixture is produced, show both enantiomers and explain how each is formed.
(d)
Diene A participates in a fast and efficient Diels–Alder reaction with maleic anhydride, the powerful dienophile from Assessment 22.9. However, the related diene B does not undergo a Diels–Alder reaction. Why?
Assuming the diene approaches the dienophile from the top, predict the product of the following Diels–Alder reactions.
(c)
Figure 22.16(a) <IMAGE> shows a unique example where the Diels–Alder reaction gives a single product (no enantiomers) regardless of whether the diene attacks the dienophile from the top or bottom.
(a) Show the product of the diene attacking from the bottom and confirm that the same product is obtained.
(b) What is special about this product that makes this true?
In each Diels–Alder reaction shown, predict the product that will result.
(a)