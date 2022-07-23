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Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 13c
Chapter 21, Problem 13c

In each Diels–Alder reaction shown, predict the product that will result.
(c) Diels-Alder reaction showing reactants forming a six-membered ring with two possible stereoisomeric products.

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Identify the diene and the dienophile in the given Diels–Alder reaction. The diene is typically a conjugated system with four π electrons, and the dienophile is an alkene or alkyne that will react with the diene.
Examine the stereochemistry of the diene and dienophile. The Diels–Alder reaction is stereospecific, meaning that the stereochemistry of the reactants will influence the stereochemistry of the product.
Consider the electron-withdrawing groups on the dienophile. These groups can enhance the reactivity of the dienophile by making it more electrophilic, which facilitates the cycloaddition reaction.
Predict the regiochemistry of the product. The orientation of substituents in the diene and dienophile will determine the regiochemistry of the cycloaddition, often following the 'endo rule' where the major product has substituents oriented towards the larger bridge in the transition state.
Draw the resulting cyclohexene product, ensuring that you account for the stereochemistry and regiochemistry determined in the previous steps. The product will be a six-membered ring formed by the cycloaddition of the diene and dienophile.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, typically forming a six-membered ring. It is a pericyclic reaction that proceeds via a concerted mechanism, meaning bonds are formed simultaneously without intermediates. Understanding the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the reactants is crucial for predicting the product.
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Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis

Conjugated Diene

A conjugated diene consists of two double bonds separated by a single bond, allowing for electron delocalization across the π-system. This electron-rich structure is essential for the Diels–Alder reaction, as it interacts with the electron-deficient dienophile. The s-cis conformation of the diene is necessary for effective overlap of orbitals during the reaction.
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Conjugated states

Dienophile

A dienophile is typically an electron-deficient alkene or alkyne that reacts with a diene in the Diels–Alder reaction. The presence of electron-withdrawing groups on the dienophile enhances its reactivity by making it more electrophilic. The orientation and substituents on the dienophile influence the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the resulting cyclohexene product.
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General Features
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Reduction of an alkyne using the Lindlar catalyst, a reaction presented in Section 10.6.2, produces only the cis-alkene. Why?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following Diels–Alder reactions. Where a racemic mixture is produced, show both enantiomers and explain how each is formed.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Diene A participates in a fast and efficient Diels–Alder reaction with maleic anhydride, the powerful dienophile from Assessment 22.9. However, the related diene B does not undergo a Diels–Alder reaction. Why?

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Textbook Question

Assuming the diene approaches the dienophile from the top, predict the product of the following Diels–Alder reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Figure 22.16(a) <IMAGE> shows a unique example where the Diels–Alder reaction gives a single product (no enantiomers) regardless of whether the diene attacks the dienophile from the top or bottom.

(a) Show the product of the diene attacking from the bottom and confirm that the same product is obtained.

(b) What is special about this product that makes this true?

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Textbook Question

In each Diels–Alder reaction shown, predict the product that will result.

(a)

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