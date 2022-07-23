The Eschenmoser–Claisen reaction is a variant of the Claisen reaction studied in this chapter. Based on your answers to Assessments 22.53–22.55, predict a product of this reaction.
In Chapter 20, we studied the aldol reaction. Although not discussed at the time, this reaction is stereospecific, proceeding through the Zimmerman–Traxler transition state shown here.
(a) Show an arrow-pushing mechanism for this concerted reaction.
(b) Why is this a favorable mechanism?
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Key Concepts
Aldol Reaction
Zimmerman–Traxler Transition State
Arrow-Pushing Mechanism
The product of the Stille coupling reaction (A) tautomerizes in a basic solution to give compound B. B spontaneously converts to C.
(c) Suggest a mechanism for the conversion of B to C
Only after working Assessment 22.53, predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
The product of the Stille coupling reaction (A) tautomerizes in a basic solution to give compound B. B spontaneously converts to C. (a) Propose a structure for A. (b) Suggest a mechanism for the conversion of A to B.
The Johnson–Claisen reaction is a variant of the Claisen reaction studied in this chapter. (a) Suggest a mechanism for the first step. (b) Predict the product (B) that would result from heating intermediate A.
While not covered explicitly in this chapter, the ene reaction occurs similarly to the Diels–Alder reaction but replaces the electrons from one bond in the diene with the electrons in a C―H bond. Draw the mechanism for the following reaction. [Number the carbons and draw in the hydrogens of the product. And, of course, make a note of bonds formed and bonds broken.]