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Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 58
Chapter 21, Problem 58

In Chapter 20, we studied the aldol reaction. Although not discussed at the time, this reaction is stereospecific, proceeding through the Zimmerman–Traxler transition state shown here.
(a) Show an arrow-pushing mechanism for this concerted reaction.
(b) Why is this a favorable mechanism?
Diagram illustrating the Zimmerman–Traxler transition state and arrow-pushing mechanism for a stereospecific reaction.

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1
Identify the reactants and the product in the aldol reaction. The reactants are a benzaldehyde and a lithium enolate, and the product is a β-hydroxy ketone.
Understand the Zimmerman–Traxler transition state, which is a six-membered chair-like transition state. This state is crucial for the stereospecificity of the reaction.
Draw the arrow-pushing mechanism: Start by showing the nucleophilic attack of the enolate carbon (C2) on the carbonyl carbon (C4) of the benzaldehyde. This forms a new C-C bond.
Simultaneously, show the movement of electrons from the carbonyl oxygen (O) to form a partial bond with lithium (Li), stabilizing the transition state.
Explain why this mechanism is favorable: The chair-like transition state minimizes steric hindrance and allows for the formation of a stable six-membered ring, which is energetically favorable. Additionally, the partial bonds help stabilize the transition state, making the reaction more efficient.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldol Reaction

The aldol reaction is a fundamental carbon-carbon bond-forming reaction in organic chemistry, involving the nucleophilic addition of an enolate ion to a carbonyl compound. This reaction typically results in the formation of a β-hydroxy carbonyl compound, which can further undergo dehydration to yield an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. Understanding the mechanism and stereochemistry of this reaction is crucial for predicting product formation.
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Zimmerman–Traxler Transition State

The Zimmerman–Traxler transition state is a model used to explain the stereochemistry of certain aldol reactions. It describes a six-membered, chair-like transition state where the enolate and aldehyde are aligned in a specific orientation, leading to stereospecific outcomes. This model helps predict the stereochemical configuration of the aldol product based on the geometry of the transition state, emphasizing the importance of steric and electronic factors.
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Arrow-Pushing Mechanism

Arrow-pushing is a technique used to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions, particularly in organic chemistry. It involves using curved arrows to show the flow of electron pairs, helping to visualize how bonds are formed and broken. In the context of the aldol reaction, arrow-pushing is essential for understanding the step-by-step mechanism, including the formation of the enolate and its subsequent attack on the carbonyl group.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Eschenmoser–Claisen reaction is a variant of the Claisen reaction studied in this chapter. Based on your answers to Assessments 22.53–22.55, predict a product of this reaction.

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Textbook Question

The product of the Stille coupling reaction (A) tautomerizes in a basic solution to give compound B. B spontaneously converts to C.

(c) Suggest a mechanism for the conversion of B to C

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Textbook Question

Only after working Assessment 22.53, predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The product of the Stille coupling reaction (A) tautomerizes in a basic solution to give compound B. B spontaneously converts to C. (a) Propose a structure for A. (b) Suggest a mechanism for the conversion of A to B.

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Textbook Question

The Johnson–Claisen reaction is a variant of the Claisen reaction studied in this chapter. (a) Suggest a mechanism for the first step. (b) Predict the product (B) that would result from heating intermediate A.

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Textbook Question

While not covered explicitly in this chapter, the ene reaction occurs similarly to the Diels–Alder reaction but replaces the electrons from one bond in the diene with the electrons in a C―H bond. Draw the mechanism for the following reaction. [Number the carbons and draw in the hydrogens of the product. And, of course, make a note of bonds formed and bonds broken.]

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