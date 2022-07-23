Provide a mechanism of the Diels–Alder reaction shown and predict the regioisomer that will form.
Predict the product of the Diels–Alder reactions shown.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Diels–Alder Reaction
Conjugated Diene
Dienophile
Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(e)
Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(c)
Draw the products you’d expect to form in Assessment 22.38.
(c)
Given the conditions, would you expect conrotatory or disrotatory ring closing/opening? Justify this on the basis of the molecular orbital picture.
(c)
For the following electrocyclic reactions, did the substituents move in a conrotatory or disrotatory direction? Would you use heat or light to cause movement in this direction?
(a)