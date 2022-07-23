Stereochemistry in Cycloadditions

Stereochemistry plays a crucial role in cycloaddition reactions, influencing the spatial arrangement of atoms in the resulting product. In [2 + 2] cycloadditions, the orientation of substituents on the reacting alkenes can lead to different stereoisomers. The reaction can yield both cis and trans isomers, depending on the relative orientation of the substituents in the starting materials and the reaction conditions.