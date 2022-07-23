Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 27b
Chapter 21, Problem 27b

Predict the product of the following [2 + 2] cycloadditions.
(b) Chemical structure diagram illustrating a [2 + 2] cycloaddition reaction yielding two possible products under light exposure.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: The given structure is a 1,5-hexadiene, which consists of two alkenes separated by a methylene group.
Understand the reaction type: A [2 + 2] cycloaddition involves the formation of a four-membered ring from two alkenes. Under photochemical conditions (hv), this reaction is allowed due to the involvement of excited states.
Consider the possible interactions: The two alkenes in 1,5-hexadiene can interact in two different ways to form cyclobutane rings. These interactions can occur between the terminal alkenes or between one terminal and the internal alkene.
Predict the first product: When the two terminal alkenes react, a cyclobutane ring is formed, resulting in a bicyclic structure with a bridgehead carbon.
Predict the second product: When one terminal alkene reacts with the internal alkene, a different cyclobutane ring is formed, leading to a different bicyclic structure. Both products are possible due to the symmetry and flexibility of the molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

[2 + 2] Cycloaddition

[2 + 2] Cycloaddition is a chemical reaction where two alkenes or alkynes form a four-membered ring. This reaction is typically photochemically induced, as thermal conditions often lead to different outcomes due to symmetry restrictions. The reaction involves the overlap of two π-bonds, resulting in the formation of two new σ-bonds, creating a cyclobutane ring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:29
Cycloadditions Summary Chart

Photochemical Reactions

Photochemical reactions are chemical reactions initiated by the absorption of light, often ultraviolet or visible. In organic chemistry, light can provide the energy needed to overcome activation barriers, allowing reactions that are otherwise symmetry-forbidden under thermal conditions. The symbol 'hv' denotes the involvement of light, indicating that the reaction proceeds via an excited state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:36
MO Theory of Photochemical Cycloadditions

Stereochemistry in Cycloadditions

Stereochemistry plays a crucial role in cycloaddition reactions, influencing the spatial arrangement of atoms in the resulting product. In [2 + 2] cycloadditions, the orientation of substituents on the reacting alkenes can lead to different stereoisomers. The reaction can yield both cis and trans isomers, depending on the relative orientation of the substituents in the starting materials and the reaction conditions.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following [2 + 2] cycloadditions.

(a)

1027
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.

(a)

617
views
Textbook Question

Classify the following conjugated systems as having 4n or 4n + 2 π electrons.

(c)

782
views
Textbook Question

What stereochemical result would you expect if the Diels–Alder reaction with the free α,β- unsaturated ketone was faster than reaction with the iminium-bound alkene?

325
views
Textbook Question

Give the diene and dienophile that could be used to make the following Diels–Alder products.

(d)

49
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.

(b)

508
views