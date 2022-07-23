Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following [2 + 2] cycloadditions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following [2 + 2] cycloadditions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(a)
Classify the following conjugated systems as having 4n or 4n + 2 π electrons.
(c)
What stereochemical result would you expect if the Diels–Alder reaction with the free α,β- unsaturated ketone was faster than reaction with the iminium-bound alkene?
Give the diene and dienophile that could be used to make the following Diels–Alder products.
(d)
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(b)