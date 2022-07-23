Predict the product of the following Diels–Alder reactions. Where a racemic mixture is produced, show both enantiomers and explain how each is formed.
(d)
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Key Concepts
Diels–Alder Reaction
Stereochemistry in Diels–Alder Reactions
Racemic Mixture
In each Diels–Alder reaction shown, predict the product that will result.
(c)
Assuming the diene approaches the dienophile from the top, predict the product of the following Diels–Alder reactions.
(c)
Give the diene and dienophile that could be used to make the following Diels–Alder products.
(d)
Figure 22.16(a) <IMAGE> shows a unique example where the Diels–Alder reaction gives a single product (no enantiomers) regardless of whether the diene attacks the dienophile from the top or bottom.
(a) Show the product of the diene attacking from the bottom and confirm that the same product is obtained.
(b) What is special about this product that makes this true?
Give the diene and dienophile that could be used to make the following Diels–Alder products.
(c)