Stereochemistry in Diels–Alder Reactions

Stereochemistry plays a crucial role in Diels–Alder reactions, as the configuration of the diene and dienophile determines the stereochemistry of the product. The reaction can produce enantiomers if the dienophile or diene is chiral or if the reaction occurs in a chiral environment. The endo rule often guides the stereochemical outcome, favoring the formation of the endo product, where substituents on the dienophile are oriented towards the diene's π system.