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Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 30a
Chapter 21, Problem 30a

Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(a) Chemical structure diagram illustrating a thermal electrocyclic reaction with a triangle symbol indicating heat.

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1
Identify the type of electrocyclic reaction: The given reaction involves a cyclic compound with conjugated double bonds, indicating a potential electrocyclic reaction.
Determine the number of π-electrons involved: Count the π-electrons in the conjugated system. In this case, there are 6 π-electrons.
Apply the Woodward-Hoffmann rules: For a thermal reaction with 4n+2 π-electrons (where n is an integer), the reaction proceeds via a conrotatory mechanism.
Visualize the conrotatory mechanism: In a conrotatory process, the ends of the π-system rotate in the same direction (either both clockwise or both counterclockwise) to form a new σ-bond.
Predict the stereochemistry of the product: The conrotatory closure will result in a specific stereochemistry for the newly formed ring, which should be drawn to reflect the correct 3D orientation of substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrocyclic Reactions

Electrocyclic reactions are a type of pericyclic reaction where a conjugated pi-electron system undergoes a ring closure or opening. These reactions are characterized by the conversion of pi bonds to sigma bonds or vice versa, and they are influenced by the number of pi electrons and the reaction conditions, such as heat or light.
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Woodward-Hoffmann Rules

The Woodward-Hoffmann rules predict the stereochemistry of pericyclic reactions, including electrocyclic reactions, based on the conservation of orbital symmetry. For thermal reactions, these rules state that systems with 4n pi electrons undergo conrotatory closure, while those with 4n+2 pi electrons undergo disrotatory closure, determining the stereochemical outcome of the reaction.
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Conrotatory and Disrotatory Motion

In electrocyclic reactions, conrotatory motion involves the rotation of terminal groups in the same direction, while disrotatory motion involves rotation in opposite directions. The type of motion affects the stereochemistry of the product, with conrotatory leading to cis products and disrotatory leading to trans products, depending on the number of pi electrons and reaction conditions.
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