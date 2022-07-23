Electrocyclic Reactions

Electrocyclic reactions are a type of pericyclic reaction where a conjugated pi-electron system undergoes a ring closure or opening. These reactions are characterized by the concerted movement of electrons, leading to the formation or breaking of a sigma bond. The stereochemistry of the product is determined by the conrotatory or disrotatory motion of the substituents, which is influenced by the number of pi electrons and whether the reaction is thermally or photochemically induced.