Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.
(b)
Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.
(d)
Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(c)
Classify the following conjugated systems as having 4n or 4n + 2 π electrons.
(c)
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(b)