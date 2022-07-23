Textbook Question
Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(b)
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Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions. [When all of the reactions from this chapter are shown together, you must first decide which type of reaction each is. Is it a Diels–Alder, an electrocyclic, or a sigmatropic rearrangement? Drawing the product will be easier once this determination is made.]
(b)
Suggest a diene and a dienophile that would give the following products.
(c)
Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(c)
By forming a Lewis acid–Lewis base complex with the dienophile, Lewis acids are able to increase the rate of Diels–Alder reactions. Why might this be true?
Predict the product of the Cope reactions shown.
(c)