Conrotatory and Disrotatory Motion

In electrocyclic reactions, conrotatory and disrotatory motions describe the way in which the ends of the pi system rotate to form a new sigma bond. Conrotatory motion involves the ends rotating in the same direction, while disrotatory motion involves them rotating in opposite directions. The type of motion affects the stereochemistry of the product, with conrotatory leading to one stereochemical outcome and disrotatory leading to another, as dictated by the number of pi electrons and reaction conditions.