Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 43b
Chapter 21, Problem 43b

Predict the product of the following reactions. [When all of the reactions from this chapter are shown together, you must first decide which type of reaction each is. Is it a Diels–Alder, an electrocyclic, or a sigmatropic rearrangement? Drawing the product will be easier once this determination is made.]
(b) Chemical structure illustrating a thermal electrocyclic reaction with a hexagonal ring and an arrow indicating reaction direction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The given structure is a bicyclic compound with a double bond, and the reaction involves heat (Δ). This suggests a pericyclic reaction, likely an electrocyclic reaction due to the presence of a conjugated system.
Determine the type of electrocyclic reaction: Since the reaction is under thermal conditions, consider whether it is a conrotatory or disrotatory process. For a 4n+2 π-electron system (like a 6 π-electron system), thermal conditions favor a conrotatory closure.
Analyze the stereochemistry: In a conrotatory process, the substituents on the termini of the conjugated system rotate in the same direction. Here, the hydrogen and the bridgehead carbon will rotate conrotatorily.
Predict the product structure: The conrotatory rotation will result in the formation of a new sigma bond between the termini of the conjugated system, leading to a new ring closure. The stereochemistry of the substituents will be determined by the direction of rotation.
Draw the final product: The product will be a new bicyclic compound with a different ring junction, reflecting the conrotatory closure of the original double bond. Ensure the stereochemistry is consistent with the conrotatory mechanism.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrocyclic Reactions

Electrocyclic reactions are a type of pericyclic reaction where a conjugated pi-electron system undergoes a cyclic reorganization to form a new sigma bond. These reactions can be either thermal or photochemical, with the stereochemistry of the product being determined by the Woodward-Hoffmann rules. In thermal electrocyclic reactions, the stereochemistry is governed by conrotatory or disrotatory motion, depending on the number of pi electrons involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:11
Predicting Electrocyclic Products

Woodward-Hoffmann Rules

The Woodward-Hoffmann rules are a set of principles used to predict the stereochemistry of pericyclic reactions, including electrocyclic reactions. These rules state that the stereochemical outcome of a reaction is determined by the conservation of orbital symmetry. For thermal reactions, systems with 4n pi electrons undergo conrotatory closure, while those with 4n+2 pi electrons undergo disrotatory closure, affecting the stereochemistry of the product.
Recommended video:
1:18
Woodward-Fieser Rules Example 1

Conrotatory and Disrotatory Motion

In electrocyclic reactions, conrotatory and disrotatory motions describe the way in which the ends of the pi system rotate to form a new sigma bond. Conrotatory motion involves the ends rotating in the same direction, while disrotatory motion involves them rotating in opposite directions. The type of motion affects the stereochemistry of the product, with conrotatory leading to one stereochemical outcome and disrotatory leading to another, as dictated by the number of pi electrons and reaction conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:51
Two Steps to Predicting Any Electrocyclic Products
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.

(b)

1146
views
Textbook Question

The [2 + 2] cyclization is especially useful when done intramolecularly. 

(a) What makes intramolecular reactions more favorable? 

(b) Predict the product of the following cyclization (slight modification of a reaction from Angew. Chem. 2011, 50, 5149)

1055
views
Textbook Question

Suggest a diene and a dienophile that would give the following products.

(c)

48
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions. [When all of the reactions from this chapter are shown together, you must first decide which type of reaction each is. Is it a Diels–Alder, an electrocyclic, or a sigmatropic rearrangement? Drawing the product will be easier once this determination is made.]

(a)

838
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.

(c)

1236
views
Textbook Question

By forming a Lewis acid–Lewis base complex with the dienophile, Lewis acids are able to increase the rate of Diels–Alder reactions. Why might this be true?

560
views