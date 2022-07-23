Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(b)
Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(b)
The [2 + 2] cyclization is especially useful when done intramolecularly.
(a) What makes intramolecular reactions more favorable?
(b) Predict the product of the following cyclization (slight modification of a reaction from Angew. Chem. 2011, 50, 5149)
Suggest a diene and a dienophile that would give the following products.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reactions. [When all of the reactions from this chapter are shown together, you must first decide which type of reaction each is. Is it a Diels–Alder, an electrocyclic, or a sigmatropic rearrangement? Drawing the product will be easier once this determination is made.]
(a)
Predict the product of the Claisen reactions shown.
(c)
By forming a Lewis acid–Lewis base complex with the dienophile, Lewis acids are able to increase the rate of Diels–Alder reactions. Why might this be true?