Sigmatropic Rearrangements

Sigmatropic rearrangements are a type of pericyclic reaction where a sigma bond adjacent to one or more pi systems migrates across the molecule. These reactions are characterized by the conservation of the total number of pi and sigma bonds and often involve a cyclic transition state. Understanding the specific type of sigmatropic shift, such as [1,5] or [3,3], is crucial for predicting the product.