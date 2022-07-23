Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(a)
Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(e)
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following sigmatropic rearrangements. Be sure to rationalize the stereochemical outcome with a chair-like transition state.
(d)
Identify the following dienes as being in the s-cis or s-trans conformation. If they are in the s-trans conformation, draw them in the s-cis conformation. [It may not always be possible.]
(c)
Predict the product of the following electrocyclic reactions.
(b)