Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity in the Diels–Alder reaction refers to the preference for the formation of one regioisomer over another. This is influenced by the electronic and steric properties of the substituents on the diene and dienophile. Typically, electron-withdrawing groups on the dienophile and electron-donating groups on the diene guide the regioselectivity, often following the 'ortho-para' rule for the most stable product.