Hydroboration

Hydroboration is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of borane (BH3) to alkenes, resulting in the formation of organoboranes. This reaction proceeds via a concerted mechanism, where the boron atom adds to the less substituted carbon of the alkene, leading to syn-addition. Hydroboration is often followed by oxidation to yield alcohols, making it a valuable method for synthesizing alcohols from alkenes.