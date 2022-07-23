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Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 7b
Chapter 21, Problem 7b

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.
(b) Ozone reacts with alkene to form a cyclic ozonide, showing electron movement and bond formation.

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1
Identify the reactants and the product in the given reaction. The reactants are ozone (O3) and a cycloalkene, and the product is a cyclic ozonide.
Recognize that this is an ozonolysis reaction, a type of pericyclic reaction where ozone reacts with alkenes to form ozonides.
Understand the mechanism: The reaction begins with the formation of a molozonide intermediate through a 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition between the alkene and ozone.
The molozonide is unstable and rearranges to form a more stable ozonide. This involves a series of bond cleavages and formations, resulting in the cyclic structure of the ozonide.
Draw the mechanism step-by-step: Start with the alkene and ozone, show the formation of the molozonide, and then illustrate the rearrangement to the final ozonide product, ensuring to depict the movement of electrons with arrows.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pericyclic Reactions

Pericyclic reactions are a class of organic reactions that occur through a concerted process involving cyclic transition states. These reactions are characterized by the redistribution of bonding electrons through a cyclic array of atoms, often without intermediates. Understanding the symmetry and orbital interactions in these reactions is crucial for predicting their outcomes.
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Properties and Types of Pericyclic Reactions

Diels-Alder Reaction

The Diels-Alder reaction is a specific type of pericyclic reaction known as a cycloaddition, where a conjugated diene reacts with a dienophile to form a six-membered ring. This reaction is stereospecific and can be influenced by the electronic properties of the reactants. It is a key mechanism for forming cyclic structures in organic synthesis.
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Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a reaction where ozone (O3) cleaves alkenes to form carbonyl compounds. In the context of pericyclic reactions, understanding ozonolysis is important for recognizing how ozone can interact with unsaturated systems to form cyclic peroxides or other oxygen-containing rings. This reaction is useful for breaking down complex molecules into simpler fragments.
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General properties of ozonolysis.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.

(c)

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Textbook Question

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.

(a)

1036
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Textbook Question

Diene A participates in a fast and efficient Diels–Alder reaction with maleic anhydride, the powerful dienophile from Assessment 22.9. However, the related diene B does not undergo a Diels–Alder reaction. Why?

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Textbook Question

What frequency of light would be required to excite an electron if the HOMO–LUMO energy gap was 33.9 kcal/mol (142 kJ/mol)?

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Textbook Question

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.

(d)

1360
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Textbook Question

The SN2 reaction is the concerted, backside displacement of a good leaving group by a nucleophile. Why do nucleophiles attack from the back in SN2 reactions?

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