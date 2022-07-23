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Ch. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 22 - Conjugated Systems II: Pericyclic ReactionsProblem 7a
Chapter 21, Problem 7a

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing hydrogenation of an alkyne with palladium catalyst, producing an alkene and Pd zero.

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1
Step 1: Identify the type of pericyclic reaction involved. Pericyclic reactions include cycloadditions, electrocyclic reactions, sigmatropic rearrangements, and cheletropic reactions. Determine which category the reaction falls into based on the provided mechanism.
Step 2: Analyze the molecular orbitals involved in the reaction. For example, in a cycloaddition reaction, consider the interaction between the π orbitals of the reactants. Use the Woodward-Hoffmann rules to determine whether the reaction is thermally or photochemically allowed.
Step 3: Draw the transition state of the reaction. Pericyclic reactions proceed through a concerted mechanism, meaning all bond-making and bond-breaking events occur simultaneously. Represent the cyclic flow of electrons using curved arrows to show how bonds are formed and broken.
Step 4: Verify the stereochemistry of the product. Pericyclic reactions often exhibit stereospecificity. For example, in an electrocyclic reaction, the stereochemistry of the product depends on whether the reaction is thermal or photochemical.
Step 5: Review the section number provided in the problem to revisit the theoretical concepts and examples studied earlier. This will help reinforce your understanding of the mechanism and ensure accuracy in your drawing.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pericyclic Reactions

Pericyclic reactions are a class of organic reactions that occur through a concerted mechanism, involving the cyclic rearrangement of electrons. These reactions typically involve the overlap of orbitals in a cyclic transition state, leading to the formation of new bonds without the need for intermediates. Common types include cycloadditions, electrocyclic reactions, and sigmatropic rearrangements, each governed by specific selection rules.
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Mechanism of Reactions

The mechanism of a reaction describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. It includes the identification of intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons, often illustrated using curved arrows. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions and for designing synthetic pathways in organic chemistry.
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Orbital Overlap and Hybridization

Orbital overlap refers to the interaction between atomic orbitals that leads to the formation of chemical bonds. In pericyclic reactions, the overlap of p-orbitals is essential for the concerted nature of the reaction. Hybridization, the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, also plays a role in determining the geometry and reactivity of the molecules involved, influencing the reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture for (a) ethene. Label the HOMO and LUMO of each.

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Textbook Question

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.

(b)

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Textbook Question

What frequency of light would be required to excite an electron if the HOMO–LUMO energy gap was 33.9 kcal/mol (142 kJ/mol)?

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Textbook Question

We have studied a number of pericyclic reactions previously. Draw the mechanism of the steps shown. The section number where this material was first studied is given for your review.

(d)

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Textbook Question

The SN2 reaction is the concerted, backside displacement of a good leaving group by a nucleophile. Why do nucleophiles attack from the back in SN2 reactions?

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