Textbook Question
Imidazole is a heteroaromatic base. Which nitrogen, a or b, is most basic?
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Imidazole is a heteroaromatic base. Which nitrogen, a or b, is most basic?
Cyclopentane has pKₐ = 50, whereas cyclopentadiene has pKₐ = 16. Explain this difference.
Which resonance structure, A or B, is most contributing?
If Kekulé's original hypothesis had been correct and benzene was really an equilibrium between two structures, how many distinct isomers would exist for 1,2-dichlorobenzene?
Which of the following concerted reactions would have a more stable transition state? Why?
The average C―C single bond length is 1.53 Å, and the average C=C double bond length is 1.31 Å. All of the C―C bonds in benzene are the same length (1.42 Å). Explain.