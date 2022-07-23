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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 10
Chapter 22, Problem 10

Between pyrrole and pyrrolidine, which nitrogen would be most nucleophilic? Why?

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Understand the structures of pyrrole and pyrrolidine: Pyrrole is a five-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, while pyrrolidine is a five-membered saturated ring (non-aromatic) containing one nitrogen atom.
Analyze the electronic environment of the nitrogen in pyrrole: In pyrrole, the nitrogen's lone pair is delocalized into the aromatic π-system, contributing to the aromaticity of the ring. This delocalization reduces the availability of the lone pair for nucleophilic attack.
Analyze the electronic environment of the nitrogen in pyrrolidine: In pyrrolidine, the nitrogen is sp³ hybridized, and its lone pair is localized (not involved in any delocalization or aromaticity). This makes the lone pair more available for nucleophilic attack.
Compare the nucleophilicity of the two nitrogens: Nucleophilicity depends on the availability of the lone pair to donate electrons. Since the lone pair on the nitrogen in pyrrolidine is localized and not involved in aromaticity, it is more nucleophilic than the nitrogen in pyrrole.
Conclude: The nitrogen in pyrrolidine is more nucleophilic than the nitrogen in pyrrole because its lone pair is not delocalized and is more readily available for nucleophilic interactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile during a chemical reaction. It is influenced by factors such as charge, electronegativity, and steric hindrance. A stronger nucleophile is typically more reactive and can more readily form bonds with electrophiles.
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Aromaticity

Aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit resonance stability due to the delocalization of π electrons. Pyrrole, which contains a nitrogen atom in its ring, is aromatic and has a stable electron cloud, which affects the reactivity of its nitrogen atom compared to non-aromatic compounds like pyrrolidine.
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Basicity of Nitrogen

The basicity of nitrogen in organic compounds is determined by its ability to accept protons (H+). In pyrrole, the nitrogen's lone pair is involved in the aromatic system, making it less available for protonation and nucleophilic attack. In contrast, pyrrolidine has a more available lone pair, making its nitrogen more basic and nucleophilic.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Imidazole is a heteroaromatic base. Which nitrogen, a or b, is most basic?

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Textbook Question

Cyclopentane has pKₐ = 50, whereas cyclopentadiene has pKₐ = 16. Explain this difference.

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Textbook Question

Which resonance structure, A or B, is most contributing?

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Textbook Question

If Kekulé's original hypothesis had been correct and benzene was really an equilibrium between two structures, how many distinct isomers would exist for 1,2-dichlorobenzene?


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Textbook Question

Which of the following concerted reactions would have a more stable transition state? Why?

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Textbook Question

The average C―C single bond length is 1.53 Å, and the average C=C double bond length is 1.31 Å. All of the C―C bonds in benzene are the same length (1.42 Å). Explain.

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