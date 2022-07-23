Molecule A is significantly more water soluble than molecule B. Justify this observation.
Despite having only sp2-hybridized carbons and having 10 electrons (4n + 2) , the annulene shown is not aromatic. Why?
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Key Concepts
Aromaticity
Hückel's Rule
Planarity and Hybridization
Predict the major product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(i) are allowed to react under the following conditions. (iv) chlorocyclopentane, AlCl3, (v) 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane , AlCl3, (vi) PhCOCl, AlCl3. If no reaction will occur, indicate by writing NR.
(a)
Using a Frost circle, a student drew the molecular orbital picture shown for the cyclopentadienyl anion, determining it to be antiaromatic. Do you agree with this conclusion? Why or why not?
In Section 17.7.4, we studied the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of acetals. The acetal shown here resists hydrolysis by the mechanism in Figure 17.63. Why? [Draw the intermediates as if the reaction would occur, then analyze the intermediates for any problems.]
Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?
(c)
Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?
(b)