Planarity and Hybridization

Planarity refers to the arrangement of atoms in a molecule such that all atoms lie in the same geometric plane, which is crucial for effective overlap of p orbitals in aromatic compounds. In the case of sp²-hybridized carbons, each carbon atom contributes one unhybridized p orbital for π bonding. If the molecule is not fully planar, even with the correct number of π electrons, it may not exhibit aromaticity.