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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 61h
Chapter 22, Problem 61h

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(h) Chemical structure diagram illustrating a molecule for classification as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure: The molecule shown is a cyclic compound with alternating single and double bonds, forming a ring structure.
Count the number of π-electrons: In this structure, each double bond contributes two π-electrons. Count the total number of π-electrons in the ring.
Apply Hückel's rule: Aromatic compounds must satisfy Hückel's rule, which states that a molecule is aromatic if it has (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Check if the number of π-electrons fits this formula.
Check planarity and cyclic nature: For a molecule to be aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, and fully conjugated. Ensure that the molecule meets these criteria.
Determine aromaticity: Based on the π-electron count and structural criteria, classify the molecule as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic. If aromatic, solve for n in Hückel's rule. If not, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to the delocalization of π electrons across the ring structure. For a molecule to be classified as aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and follow Hückel's rule, which states that the number of π electrons must equal 4n + 2, where n is a non-negative integer.
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Hückel's Rule

Hückel's rule is a criterion used to determine the aromaticity of a cyclic compound. It states that a planar, cyclic molecule with a continuous overlap of p-orbitals is aromatic if it contains 4n + 2 π electrons, where n is an integer (0, 1, 2, ...). This rule helps in identifying stable aromatic compounds and differentiating them from nonaromatic and antiaromatic compounds.
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Anti-aromaticity

Anti-aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that leads to instability due to the presence of 4n π electrons, which results in a destabilizing effect. Unlike aromatic compounds, anti-aromatic compounds do not satisfy Hückel's rule and are typically less stable, often leading to higher reactivity. Understanding the distinction between aromatic, nonaromatic, and anti-aromatic compounds is crucial for predicting their chemical behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?

(a)

417
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Textbook Question

Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?

(b) 

788
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(g)

451
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(f)

489
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