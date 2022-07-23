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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 61a
Chapter 22, Problem 61a

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(a) Chemical structure of a nitrogen atom bonded to a carbon atom, illustrating concepts of aromaticity in organic chemistry.

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1
Identify the structure: The image shows a four-membered ring with a nitrogen atom, which is a cyclobutadiene with a nitrogen atom replacing one of the carbon atoms.
Determine the number of π-electrons: In this structure, there are two π-electrons from the double bond.
Apply Hückel's rule: Aromatic compounds must have (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Check if 2 fits this formula.
Check planarity and conjugation: For a molecule to be aromatic, it must be planar and fully conjugated. Cyclobutadiene is planar and conjugated.
Classify the molecule: Since the molecule has 4 π-electrons, which fits the 4n rule (n=1), it is antiaromatic. Anti-aromatic compounds are planar, cyclic, and have 4n π-electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to the delocalization of π electrons across the ring structure. For a molecule to be classified as aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and follow Hückel's rule, which states that the number of π electrons must equal 4n + 2, where n is a non-negative integer.
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Hückel's Rule

Hückel's rule is a criterion used to determine the aromaticity of a compound. It states that a planar, cyclic molecule is aromatic if it contains 4n + 2 π electrons in its conjugated system. This rule helps in identifying aromatic compounds by calculating the total number of π electrons and checking if it fits the formula, thus providing a quantitative measure of aromatic stability.
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Anti-aromaticity

Anti-aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that leads to instability due to the presence of 4n π electrons, which is contrary to Hückel's rule. Such compounds are typically less stable than their non-aromatic counterparts because the electron delocalization does not confer the same level of stabilization. Identifying anti-aromatic compounds involves recognizing the cyclic structure and counting the π electrons to see if they fit the 4n pattern.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a)

723
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Textbook Question

Suggest two coupling partners that could be used to synthesize the compounds shown making the indicated C―C bonds.

(a)

690
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(b)

595
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(c)

339
views
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(b)

540
views