Anti-aromaticity

Anti-aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that leads to instability due to the presence of 4n π electrons, which is contrary to Hückel's rule. Such compounds are typically less stable than their non-aromatic counterparts because the electron delocalization does not confer the same level of stabilization. Identifying anti-aromatic compounds involves recognizing the cyclic structure and counting the π electrons to see if they fit the 4n pattern.