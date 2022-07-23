(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(d)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
Suggest two coupling partners that could be used to synthesize the compounds shown making the indicated C―C bonds.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(c)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(b)