Cyclopentane has pKₐ = 50, whereas cyclopentadiene has pKₐ = 16. Explain this difference.
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For the aromatic and antiaromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s/Breslow’s rule. For the other molecules, explain which of the rules of aromaticity is being broken.
(d)
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Key Concepts
Aromaticity
Anti-aromaticity
Hückel's Rule
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For the aromatic and antiaromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s/Breslow’s rule. For the other molecules, explain which of the rules of aromaticity is being broken.
(b)
Which resonance structure, A or B, is most contributing?
An incomplete Frost diagram for a seven-membered ring is shown. Include the necessary electrons to make it represent an aromatic molecule. Then the draw the structure to which it would correspond.
Draw a Frost circle for the cyclopropenyl anion and compare it to the Frost circle for the cyclopropenyl cation. What has changed?
Draw a Frost circle for the cyclopentadienyl cation and compare it to the Frost circle for the cyclopentadienyl anion. What has changed?