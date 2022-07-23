Hückel's Rule

Hückel's Rule is a criterion used to determine the aromaticity of a compound based on its π electron count. According to this rule, a planar, cyclic molecule is aromatic if it contains (4n + 2) π electrons. Conversely, if it contains 4n π electrons, it is classified as anti-aromatic. This rule is essential for classifying the stability and reactivity of cyclic compounds in organic chemistry.