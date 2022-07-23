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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 61e
Chapter 22, Problem 61e

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(e) Chemical structure of a positively charged aromatic molecule with a hexagonal ring and a double bond.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecule: The structure shown is a cyclopentadienyl cation, which is a five-membered ring with two double bonds and a positive charge.
Determine the number of π electrons: Count the π electrons in the molecule. Each double bond contributes two π electrons, so there are a total of 4 π electrons in the cyclopentadienyl cation.
Apply Hückel's rule: Hückel's rule states that a molecule is aromatic if it has (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Check if 4 π electrons fit this rule.
Evaluate aromaticity: Since 4 π electrons do not satisfy the (4n + 2) rule, the molecule cannot be classified as aromatic. Instead, it fits the 4n rule, which is characteristic of antiaromatic compounds.
Conclude the classification: The cyclopentadienyl cation is antiaromatic because it has 4 π electrons, which fits the 4n rule, leading to instability due to the lack of aromatic stabilization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to the delocalization of π electrons across the ring structure. For a molecule to be classified as aromatic, it must be cyclic, planar, and follow Hückel's rule, which states that it must have a specific number of π electrons (4n + 2, where n is a non-negative integer).
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Hückel's Rule

Hückel's rule is a criterion used to determine the aromaticity of a compound. It states that a planar, cyclic molecule is aromatic if it contains 4n + 2 π electrons in its conjugated system. This rule helps in identifying aromatic compounds and is essential for solving problems related to their stability and reactivity.
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Anti-aromaticity

Anti-aromaticity is a property of cyclic compounds that have 4n π electrons, leading to increased instability compared to non-aromatic compounds. Such molecules do not fulfill Hückel's rule and often exhibit significant strain or reactivity due to their electron configuration. Understanding anti-aromaticity is crucial for classifying molecules correctly in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(d)

421
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(h)

444
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(g)

451
views
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(c)

339
views
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(b)

540
views
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(f)

489
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