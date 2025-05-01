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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 61i
Chapter 22, Problem 61i

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(i) Two interconnected hexagonal carbon rings with alternating double bonds, representing a molecular structure for classification.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecule: The structure shown is naphthalene, which consists of two fused benzene rings.
Determine the number of π-electrons: Each benzene ring contributes 6 π-electrons, so naphthalene has a total of 10 π-electrons.
Apply Hückel's rule: For a molecule to be aromatic, it must have (4n + 2) π-electrons, where n is a non-negative integer.
Solve for n in Hückel's rule: Set 4n + 2 = 10 and solve for n. This will help determine if the molecule is aromatic.
Conclude the classification: If n is a whole number, the molecule is aromatic. If not, consider if the molecule is nonaromatic or antiaromatic based on its structure and electron count.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromaticity is a property of cyclic, planar structures with a ring of resonance bonds that leads to enhanced stability. For a molecule to be aromatic, it must follow Hückel's rule, which requires a conjugated system with (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. This rule helps determine the electron count needed for aromatic stability.
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Hückel's Rule

Hückel's rule is a criterion used to determine if a planar ring molecule is aromatic. It states that a molecule is aromatic if it has (4n + 2) π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. This rule is crucial for identifying aromatic compounds, as it explains the electron configuration that contributes to the molecule's stability and reactivity.
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Antiaromaticity and Nonaromaticity

Antiaromatic compounds are cyclic, planar, and have a conjugated system, but they contain 4n π electrons, leading to instability. Nonaromatic compounds lack one or more of the criteria for aromaticity, such as planarity or a fully conjugated system. Understanding these distinctions helps classify molecules and predict their chemical behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(h)

444
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Textbook Question

Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?

(a)

417
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Textbook Question

Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?

(b) 

788
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(g)

451
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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(f)

489
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