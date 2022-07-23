Cyclopentane has pKₐ = 50, whereas cyclopentadiene has pKₐ = 16. Explain this difference.
Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 9
Chapter 22, Problem 9
Imidazole is a heteroaromatic base. Which nitrogen, a or b, is most basic?
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Step 1: Understand the structure of imidazole. Imidazole is a five-membered heteroaromatic ring containing two nitrogen atoms. One nitrogen (a) is part of the aromatic system and has a lone pair that participates in the aromaticity. The other nitrogen (b) is bonded to a hydrogen atom and has a lone pair that does not participate in the aromatic system.
Step 2: Analyze the basicity of nitrogen 'a'. The lone pair on nitrogen 'a' is delocalized into the aromatic ring, contributing to the aromatic stability of imidazole. Because this lone pair is involved in resonance, it is less available to accept a proton (H⁺), making nitrogen 'a' less basic.
Step 3: Analyze the basicity of nitrogen 'b'. The lone pair on nitrogen 'b' is localized and not involved in the aromaticity of the ring. This makes the lone pair more available to accept a proton (H⁺), increasing the basicity of nitrogen 'b'.
Step 4: Compare the two nitrogens. Nitrogen 'b' is more basic than nitrogen 'a' because its lone pair is free and localized, while nitrogen 'a' has a lone pair that is delocalized and contributes to the aromatic stability of the ring.
Step 5: Conclude that nitrogen 'b' is the most basic nitrogen in imidazole due to the availability of its lone pair for protonation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Heteroaromatic Compounds
Heteroaromatic compounds are cyclic structures that contain at least one atom other than carbon in the ring, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur. In imidazole, there are two nitrogen atoms in the five-membered ring, which contribute to its aromaticity and influence its chemical properties, including basicity.
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Basicity and Protonation
Basicity refers to the ability of a compound to accept protons (H+ ions). In the context of imidazole, the basicity of the nitrogen atoms is determined by their electron density and the availability of lone pairs to bond with protons. The more basic nitrogen will be the one that can stabilize the positive charge after protonation.
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Resonance and Electron Delocalization
Resonance involves the delocalization of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, which can stabilize charged species. In imidazole, the resonance structures can affect the electron density on the nitrogen atoms, influencing their basicity. The nitrogen that participates less in resonance will generally be more basic, as it retains more electron density.
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Between pyrrole and pyrrolidine, which nitrogen would be most nucleophilic? Why?
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