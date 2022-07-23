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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 25c
Chapter 22, Problem 25c

Name the following benzene derivatives according to IUPAC rules.
(c) Chemical structure of a benzene derivative with chlorine, bromine, and hydroxyl groups labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent compound: The parent compound in this structure is benzaldehyde, which consists of a benzene ring with an aldehyde group (CHO) attached.
Determine the substituents: The structure has two substituents on the benzene ring: a bromine (Br) and a chlorine (Cl).
Assign locants to the substituents: Number the carbon atoms in the benzene ring starting from the carbon attached to the aldehyde group as position 1. Assign the lowest possible numbers to the substituents. In this case, bromine is at position 3 and chlorine is at position 4.
Name the substituents: The substituents are named as bromo and chloro, based on their respective positions on the benzene ring.
Combine the names: Combine the substituents with the parent compound name, arranging them alphabetically and using the locants. The IUPAC name is 3-bromo-4-chlorobenzaldehyde.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benzene Derivatives

Benzene derivatives are compounds that contain a benzene ring substituted with one or more functional groups. The properties and reactivity of these compounds can vary significantly based on the nature and position of the substituents. Understanding how to identify and name these derivatives is crucial for organic chemistry, as it lays the foundation for studying more complex aromatic compounds.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For benzene derivatives, the rules include identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the ring to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming the substituents in alphabetical order. Mastery of IUPAC rules is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
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Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a benzene ring influence its chemical behavior and reactivity. Some substituents are electron-donating (activating) while others are electron-withdrawing (deactivating), affecting the ring's susceptibility to electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions. Recognizing these effects is vital for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving benzene derivatives.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following benzene derivatives using ortho, meta, and para to identify the relative position of substituents.

(a)

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Textbook Question

An incomplete Frost diagram for a seven-membered ring is shown. Include the necessary electrons to make it represent an aromatic molecule. Then the draw the structure to which it would correspond.

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Textbook Question

Draw a Frost circle for the cyclopropenyl anion and compare it to the Frost circle for the cyclopropenyl cation. What has changed?

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Textbook Question

Draw a Frost circle for the cyclopentadienyl cation and compare it to the Frost circle for the cyclopentadienyl anion. What has changed?

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Textbook Question

The zwitterionic form of carbonyls is often used to explain their electrophilicity. Draw the zwitterionic structure of NO+2. Why is this such a great electrophile at the central nitrogen?

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Textbook Question

Convert the given name into the corresponding IUPAC name.

(b)

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