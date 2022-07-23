Beginning with benzene, synthesize the following substituted benzenes. The ideal number of steps is indicated.
(d)
Beginning with benzene, synthesize the following substituted benzenes. The ideal number of steps is indicated.
(d)
Predict the major product of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c)
With a small electron-donating group on the ring, it is possible to get as much as a 2:1 ratio of ortho to para. Why might this be?
Predict the products of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(b)
Predict the product of the following Friedel–Crafts acylation reactions.
(b)
In Section 23.7.4, we learned that Friedel–Crafts alkylation suffers from overalkylation.
(a) Draw the product of a Friedel–Crafts reaction that resulted in three methyl groups adding to the ring.
(b) Why is hard to stop at the addition of one alkyl group?