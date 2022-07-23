Directing Effects of Substituents

Substituents on an aromatic ring can influence the position of incoming electrophiles during EAS reactions. Electron-donating groups, like alkyl or methoxy groups, typically direct electrophiles to ortho and para positions, while electron-withdrawing groups, such as nitro or carbonyl groups, direct them to the meta position. The sulfur substituent in the given structure is an electron-donating group, which will direct the sulfonation to the ortho and para positions.