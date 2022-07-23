Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c)
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Predict the products of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c)
Beginning with benzene, synthesize the following substituted benzenes. The ideal number of steps is indicated.
(d)
Predict the major product of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(b)
Assume that Ha is the proton removed in the first step of the benzyne mechanism with p-chlorotoluene. Draw the benzyne intermediate and identify the two products that will result.
With a small electron-donating group on the ring, it is possible to get as much as a 2:1 ratio of ortho to para. Why might this be?
Predict the products of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(b)