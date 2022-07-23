Reactivity and Orientation in EAS

The reactivity and orientation in EAS are influenced by the nature of substituents on the aromatic ring. In the given molecule, the presence of both a chlorine atom and a carbonyl group creates competing directing effects. Chlorine, being a weak electron-donating group, directs ortho/para, while the carbonyl group, a strong electron-withdrawing group, directs meta. The major product is often determined by the stronger directing influence, which in this case is the meta-directing carbonyl group.