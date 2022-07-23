Friedel-Crafts Acylation

Friedel-Crafts acylation involves the introduction of an acyl group into an aromatic ring using an acyl chloride and a Lewis acid catalyst such as AlCl3. This reaction forms a ketone and is generally more controlled than alkylation, as it avoids carbocation rearrangements and polyacylation. The acylium ion, generated in situ, is the electrophile that attacks the aromatic ring, leading to the formation of an aryl ketone.