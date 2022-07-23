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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 53c
Chapter 22, Problem 53c

Predict the products of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c) Chemical structure illustrating nucleophilic aromatic substitution with a strong base, NaH, indicated by an arrow.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a nucleophilic aromatic substitution (NAS) reaction, which typically involves the replacement of a leaving group (such as Cl) on an aromatic ring by a nucleophile.
Recognize the role of the strong base: Sodium hydride (NaH) is a strong base that will deprotonate the alcohol group, forming an alkoxide ion. This alkoxide ion will act as the nucleophile in the reaction.
Determine the position of substitution: In NAS reactions, the nucleophile will attack the carbon atom that is ortho or para to an electron-withdrawing group, such as the ester group in this molecule. The chlorine atom is ortho to the ester group, making it a suitable leaving group.
Consider the mechanism: The alkoxide ion will attack the aromatic ring at the position of the chlorine atom, leading to the displacement of the chlorine and formation of a new C-O bond.
Predict the product: The final product will be an aromatic compound where the chlorine atom has been replaced by the alkoxide group, resulting in an ether linkage between the aromatic ring and the alkoxide group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution

Nucleophilic aromatic substitution involves the replacement of a leaving group, such as a halide, on an aromatic ring by a nucleophile. This reaction typically requires strong electron-withdrawing groups on the ring to stabilize the intermediate. The reaction proceeds through either an addition-elimination mechanism or a benzyne mechanism, depending on the conditions and substrates involved.
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Role of Strong Bases

Strong bases, like sodium hydride (NaH), are used to deprotonate nucleophiles, enhancing their nucleophilicity. In nucleophilic aromatic substitution, a strong base can generate a negatively charged nucleophile, which is more reactive towards the electrophilic aromatic ring. This increased reactivity is crucial for facilitating the substitution process, especially when the aromatic ring is not highly activated.
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Leaving Group Ability

The leaving group ability is a critical factor in nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions. Chlorine, as a halide, is a common leaving group due to its ability to stabilize the negative charge upon departure. The effectiveness of a leaving group is influenced by its electronegativity and the stability of the resulting anion, which impacts the overall rate and feasibility of the substitution reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions occurring by the benzyne mechanism.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Beginning with benzene, synthesize the following substituted benzenes. The ideal number of steps is indicated.

(d) 

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Assume that Ha is the proton removed in the first step of the benzyne mechanism with p-chlorotoluene. Draw the benzyne intermediate and identify the two products that will result.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.

(b)

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