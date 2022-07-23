Textbook Question
Predict the product(s) of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions occurring by the benzyne mechanism.
(b)
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Predict the product(s) of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions occurring by the benzyne mechanism.
(b)
Beginning with benzene, synthesize the following substituted benzenes. The ideal number of steps is indicated.
(d)
Predict the major product of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
Assume that Ha is the proton removed in the first step of the benzyne mechanism with p-chlorotoluene. Draw the benzyne intermediate and identify the two products that will result.
Predict the products of the following electrophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(b)