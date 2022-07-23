Role of Sodium Methoxide and Methanol

Sodium methoxide (NaOCH3) acts as a strong nucleophile in the reaction, while methanol (CH3OH) serves as the solvent. The nucleophile attacks the benzyne intermediate formed during the reaction, facilitating the substitution process. The choice of methanol as a solvent is important as it can stabilize the reaction intermediates and help in the solvation of the nucleophile, enhancing the overall reaction efficiency.