Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c)
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Predict the products of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions.
(c)
Beginning with benzene, synthesize the following substituted benzenes. The ideal number of steps is indicated.
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
Conversion of t-butylbenzene to a phenol results in two products when the reaction occurs through the benzyne mechanism. Devise a sequence involving a diazonium ion in which only one phenol product is produced.
Assume that Ha is the proton removed in the first step of the benzyne mechanism with p-chlorotoluene. Draw the benzyne intermediate and identify the two products that will result.