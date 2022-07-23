Stille Coupling Reaction

The Stille coupling reaction is a palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction between an organotin compound and an organic halide or pseudohalide. It is used to form carbon-carbon bonds, often between aromatic rings. In this reaction, the organotin compound (SnBu3) reacts with the brominated aniline in the presence of a palladium catalyst to form a new C-C bond, resulting in the coupling of the two aromatic systems.