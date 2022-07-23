Predict the product(s) of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions occurring by the benzyne mechanism.
(b)
Predict the product(s) of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions occurring by the benzyne mechanism.
(b)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(a)
Suggest two coupling partners that could be used to synthesize the compounds shown making the indicated C―C bonds.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
Conversion of t-butylbenzene to a phenol results in two products when the reaction occurs through the benzyne mechanism. Devise a sequence involving a diazonium ion in which only one phenol product is produced.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)