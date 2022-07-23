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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 59a
Chapter 22, Problem 59a

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing a brominated aniline and a stannylated compound with palladium catalyst for product prediction.

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1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves a bromopyridine and a stannane derivative in the presence of a palladium catalyst, indicating a Stille coupling reaction.
Understand the Stille coupling mechanism: This reaction involves the coupling of an organostannane with an organohalide, facilitated by a palladium catalyst, to form a new carbon-carbon bond.
Determine the coupling partners: In this reaction, the pyridine ring with the bromine atom is the organohalide, and the furan ring with the tin group is the organostannane.
Predict the product: The new carbon-carbon bond will form between the carbon atom of the pyridine ring that was bonded to the bromine and the carbon atom of the furan ring that was bonded to the tin group.
Consider the stereochemistry and regiochemistry: Since the reaction involves aromatic rings, the product will likely retain the aromaticity and the substitution pattern of the original reactants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stille Coupling Reaction

The Stille coupling reaction is a palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reaction between an organotin compound and an organic halide or pseudohalide. It is used to form carbon-carbon bonds, often between aromatic rings. In this reaction, the organotin compound (SnBu3) reacts with the brominated aniline in the presence of a palladium catalyst to form a new C-C bond, resulting in the coupling of the two aromatic systems.
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Stille Reaction

Role of Palladium Catalyst

Palladium catalysts, such as Pd(PPh3)4, are crucial in facilitating cross-coupling reactions like the Stille reaction. They work by forming a complex with the organic halide, which undergoes oxidative addition to the palladium center. This step is followed by transmetalation with the organotin compound and reductive elimination to form the desired C-C bond, regenerating the palladium catalyst for further reaction cycles.
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Organotin Compounds

Organotin compounds, such as the stannylated furan shown in the reaction, are key reagents in Stille coupling reactions. They contain a tin atom bonded to carbon groups, which can transfer an organic group to a palladium complex during the transmetalation step. This transfer is essential for forming the new carbon-carbon bond in the final product, making organotin compounds valuable in synthetic organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions occurring by the benzyne mechanism.

(b)

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Textbook Question

(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.

(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest two coupling partners that could be used to synthesize the compounds shown making the indicated C―C bonds.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Conversion of t-butylbenzene to a phenol results in two products when the reaction occurs through the benzyne mechanism. Devise a sequence involving a diazonium ion in which only one phenol product is produced.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(b)

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