Diazotization

Diazotization is a process where primary amines are converted into diazonium salts using nitrous acid (generated from sodium nitrite and hydrochloric acid). This reaction is significant in organic synthesis as diazonium salts can undergo further reactions, such as nucleophilic substitution, to form various aromatic compounds. Recognizing the role of diazonium intermediates is essential for predicting the final products.