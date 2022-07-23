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Ch. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 23 - Benzene I: Aromatic Stability and Substitution ReactionsProblem 93
Chapter 22, Problem 93

Suggest a synthesis of the molecule on the right beginning with the molecules on the left.
Chemical reaction diagram showing reactants on the left and product on the right, with a tin compound and a nitro group.

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Identify the reaction type: The transformation involves a coupling reaction, likely a Stille coupling, given the presence of the organotin compound (SnBu3) and the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond.
Recognize the reagents: The starting materials include a phenyl group and a vinylstannane. The target molecule has a nitro group (O2N) on the aromatic ring, suggesting the need for a nitration step.
Plan the coupling reaction: Use a palladium catalyst to facilitate the Stille coupling between the phenyl group and the vinylstannane, forming the new carbon-carbon bond.
Introduce the nitro group: After the coupling reaction, perform a nitration of the aromatic ring using a mixture of concentrated nitric acid (HNO3) and sulfuric acid (H2SO4) to introduce the nitro group at the para position.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the final product matches the target molecule, with the correct placement of the nitro group and the newly formed carbon-carbon bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Retrosynthetic Analysis

Retrosynthetic analysis is a strategy used in organic chemistry to deconstruct a target molecule into simpler precursor structures. This method involves identifying functional groups and breaking down the molecule into smaller, more manageable components, allowing chemists to plan a synthetic route. It emphasizes the importance of understanding how different reactions can be applied to achieve the desired molecular structure.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for predicting reactivity and determining the appropriate synthetic pathways. Common functional groups include alcohols, amines, and carboxylic acids, each influencing the molecule's behavior in reactions.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products during a chemical reaction. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions and for designing synthetic routes. Key concepts include nucleophiles, electrophiles, and the role of intermediates, which help in visualizing how bonds are formed and broken throughout the reaction.
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How might you use 13C NMR spectroscopy to differentiate between the possible ortho, meta, and para products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction shown?

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Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism of the following rearrangement.

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Addition by the benzyne mechanism is not usually regioselective. Explain the fact that the reaction shown is highly regioselective for the product shown.

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