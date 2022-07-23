Textbook Question
How might you use 13C NMR spectroscopy to differentiate between the possible ortho, meta, and para products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction shown?
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How might you use 13C NMR spectroscopy to differentiate between the possible ortho, meta, and para products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction shown?
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism of the following rearrangement.
Addition by the benzyne mechanism is not usually regioselective. Explain the fact that the reaction shown is highly regioselective for the product shown.