Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism of the following rearrangement.

Textbook Question
Suggest a synthesis of the molecule on the right beginning with the molecules on the left.
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Suggest a synthesis of the molecule on the right beginning with the molecules on the left.
How might you use 13C NMR spectroscopy to differentiate between the possible ortho, meta, and para products of the electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction shown?
Addition by the benzyne mechanism is not usually regioselective. Explain the fact that the reaction shown is highly regioselective for the product shown.
Acetohexamide is used to treat type 2 diabetes that cannot be well controlled by diet alone. Fill in the blanks of the synthetic scheme used to synthesize acetohexamide. [Hints have been provided below each step.]