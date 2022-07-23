Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(a)
Conversion of t-butylbenzene to a phenol results in two products when the reaction occurs through the benzyne mechanism. Devise a sequence involving a diazonium ion in which only one phenol product is produced.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(c)
(i) Classify the following molecules as aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic.
(ii) For aromatic molecules, solve for n in Hückel’s rule. For all other molecules, explain which rule of aromaticity is being broken.
(b)