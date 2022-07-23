Organometallic Reagents

Organometallic reagents are compounds that contain a carbon-metal bond, where the carbon is typically bonded to a metal such as lithium, magnesium, or palladium. These reagents are essential in cross-coupling reactions as they provide the nucleophilic carbon species that can react with electrophiles to form new C―C bonds. Familiarity with the properties and reactivity of various organometallics is vital for selecting appropriate coupling partners.