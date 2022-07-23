Molecule A is significantly more water soluble than molecule B. Justify this observation.
Using a Frost circle, a student drew the molecular orbital picture shown for the cyclopentadienyl anion, determining it to be antiaromatic. Do you agree with this conclusion? Why or why not?
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Key Concepts
Molecular Orbitals
Aromaticity and Antiaromaticity
Frost Circle
Despite having only sp2-hybridized carbons and having 10 electrons (4n + 2) , the annulene shown is not aromatic. Why?
Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?
(a)
In Section 17.7.4, we studied the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of acetals. The acetal shown here resists hydrolysis by the mechanism in Figure 17.63. Why? [Draw the intermediates as if the reaction would occur, then analyze the intermediates for any problems.]
Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?
(c)
Use a Frost circle diagram to construct the molecular orbital diagram for the molecules shown. Would you expect them to be aromatic or antiaromatic?
(b)