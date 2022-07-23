Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides.
(a)
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides.
(a)
Assessment 24.22 asked why meta-dihydroxybenzene could not be oxidized to meta-quinone. The attempted oxidation instead gives rise to three different quinone products. Suggest a mechanism for the formation of each.
Oxidation of a phenol derivative produces the lactone shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes this outcome.
In light of Figure 24.22, provide a mechanism by which para-dihydroxybenzene is oxidized to para-quinone.
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides. [Because this problem represents a review of current and previous material, section numbers have been provided for your reference.]
(d)