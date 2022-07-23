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Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic RingProblem 22
Chapter 23, Problem 22

(a) Based on Figure 24.23, explain why meta-dihydroxybenzene is not oxidized to meta-quinone.
(b) If a meta-quinone is not produced, what would you expect the product of the oxidation of meta-dihydroxybenzene to be?
Chemical structure of meta-dihydroxybenzene with oxidizing agent notation and a red cross indicating no reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of meta-dihydroxybenzene. It consists of a benzene ring with two hydroxyl groups attached at the meta positions (1,3-positions).
Step 2: Understand the typical oxidation process for dihydroxybenzenes. In ortho and para positions, oxidation can lead to quinones, which are cyclic diketones.
Step 3: Consider the electronic effects in meta-dihydroxybenzene. The hydroxyl groups at meta positions do not facilitate the formation of a conjugated system necessary for quinone formation, unlike ortho or para positions.
Step 4: Recognize that the lack of conjugation in meta-dihydroxybenzene prevents the stabilization of a quinone structure, hence it is not oxidized to meta-quinone.
Step 5: Predict the alternative oxidation product. Without forming a quinone, the oxidation of meta-dihydroxybenzene might lead to other products such as carboxylic acids or other oxidized forms, which will be explored in further assessments.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dihydroxybenzene Structure

Dihydroxybenzene, also known as catechol, has two hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a benzene ring. The position of these groups significantly affects the compound's reactivity. In meta-dihydroxybenzene, the hydroxyl groups are located at the 1,3-positions, which influences the stability of potential oxidation products and their ability to form resonance structures.
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Oxidation Mechanism

Oxidation in organic chemistry often involves the loss of electrons or the addition of oxygen. In the case of meta-dihydroxybenzene, the oxidation process may not favor the formation of meta-quinone due to steric hindrance and the electronic effects of the hydroxyl groups, which can stabilize the starting material and prevent the formation of certain products.
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Resonance and Stability

Resonance refers to the delocalization of electrons within a molecule, which can stabilize certain structures. In meta-dihydroxybenzene, the arrangement of hydroxyl groups does not allow for effective resonance stabilization of a meta-quinone structure. This lack of stabilization can lead to alternative oxidation products, which may be more favorable than the formation of a quinone.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Assessment 24.22 asked why meta-dihydroxybenzene could not be oxidized to meta-quinone. The attempted oxidation instead gives rise to three different quinone products. Suggest a mechanism for the formation of each.

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Textbook Question

Oxidation of a phenol derivative produces the lactone shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes this outcome.

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Textbook Question

In light of Figure 24.22, provide a mechanism by which para-dihydroxybenzene is oxidized to para-quinone.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides. [Because this problem represents a review of current and previous material, section numbers have been provided for your reference.]

(d)

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