Suggest reagents and reaction conditions that would result in synthesis of the following bromoalkanes.
(c)
Suggest reagents and reaction conditions that would result in synthesis of the following bromoalkanes.
(c)
Oxidation of a phenol derivative produces the lactone shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes this outcome.
(a) Based on Figure 24.23, explain why meta-dihydroxybenzene is not oxidized to meta-quinone.
(b) If a meta-quinone is not produced, what would you expect the product of the oxidation of meta-dihydroxybenzene to be?
In light of Figure 24.22, provide a mechanism by which para-dihydroxybenzene is oxidized to para-quinone.
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides. [Because this problem represents a review of current and previous material, section numbers have been provided for your reference.]
(d)