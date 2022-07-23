Textbook Question
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(a)
929
views
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(a)
Predict the product when the dihydroxybenzene shown is treated with a single equivalent of both base and haloalkane.
Rationalize the rate difference in carbocation formation for the following molecules.
Though the nitro group is electron-withdrawing by resonance, when in the meta position, it doesn’t communicate by resonance with the phenoxide anion. And yet, the pKₐ value of m-nitrophenol is lowered from 10 (the pKₐ value of unsubstituted phenol) to 8.4. Explain this observation.
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(b)
Which proton, Ha or Hb, would you expect to have the lower pKa value?