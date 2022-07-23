Ether Functional Group

An ether functional group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, represented as ROR'. Ethers are important in organic synthesis due to their stability and ability to act as solvents. In the synthesis of (R)-fluoxetine, the installation of the ether group must be done in a way that maintains the stereochemistry of the molecule, ensuring that the final product retains its desired properties.