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Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic RingProblem 15
Chapter 23, Problem 15

Fluoxetine hydrochloride (Prozac®) is a widely used antidepressant. How might you stereoselectively install the indicated ether functional group (ROR) in (R)-fluoxetine?
Chemical reaction diagram illustrating the synthesis of an ether functional group in a fluoxetine derivative.

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1
Identify the ether functional group in (R)-fluoxetine, which is the oxygen atom bonded to two carbon atoms, forming an R-O-R' structure.
Recognize that the stereoselective installation of the ether group requires control over the stereochemistry at the chiral center where the oxygen is attached.
Consider using a chiral auxiliary or a chiral catalyst to ensure the correct stereochemistry is achieved during the formation of the ether bond.
Select an appropriate method for ether synthesis, such as the Williamson ether synthesis, which involves the reaction of an alkoxide ion with a primary alkyl halide.
Ensure that the starting materials (A and B) are chosen such that one of them contains the chiral center, and the reaction conditions favor the formation of the desired (R)-enantiomer of fluoxetine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the context of fluoxetine, understanding the stereochemistry is crucial because the (R)-enantiomer has specific interactions with biological targets, influencing its efficacy as an antidepressant. Stereoselective reactions are designed to produce a specific enantiomer, which is essential for achieving the desired therapeutic effect.
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Ether Functional Group

An ether functional group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, represented as ROR'. Ethers are important in organic synthesis due to their stability and ability to act as solvents. In the synthesis of (R)-fluoxetine, the installation of the ether group must be done in a way that maintains the stereochemistry of the molecule, ensuring that the final product retains its desired properties.
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Stereoselective Synthesis

Stereoselective synthesis refers to the process of creating a specific stereoisomer of a compound preferentially over others. This is particularly important in pharmaceuticals, where the activity of a drug can depend heavily on its stereochemistry. Techniques such as chiral catalysts or reagents can be employed to achieve the desired stereoselectivity when installing the ether group in (R)-fluoxetine, ensuring that the correct enantiomer is produced.
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