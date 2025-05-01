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Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic RingProblem 24.47a
Chapter 23, Problem 24.47a

FROM THE LITERATURE The following steps were used in the synthesis of the antimalarial thiaplakortone A. Identify the missing reagents, (a) and (b), 
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1
Examine the structure of thiaplakortone A and identify the functional groups present. This will help in understanding the transformations needed in the synthesis.
Analyze the given synthetic pathway and identify the transformations that occur between each step. Look for changes in functional groups, connectivity, or stereochemistry.
Determine the type of reaction that could facilitate each transformation. Common reactions include oxidation, reduction, substitution, addition, and elimination.
Consider the reagents typically used for the identified reactions. For example, if a hydroxyl group is introduced, a reagent like NaBH4 or LiAlH4 might be used for reduction.
Match the identified reagents to the missing steps in the synthesis pathway, ensuring that they are compatible with the functional groups and conditions required for the transformation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reagent Identification

In organic synthesis, identifying the correct reagents is crucial for successful reactions. Reagents are substances that participate in a chemical reaction, and their selection can significantly influence the yield and purity of the desired product. Understanding the functional groups involved and the type of reaction (e.g., substitution, addition) helps in determining the appropriate reagents needed for each step.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. It includes the breaking and forming of bonds, the intermediates formed, and the energy changes involved. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or electrophilic addition, is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions and for identifying missing reagents in a synthesis pathway.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine their chemical reactivity. Understanding how different functional groups can be transformed into one another through various reactions is key in organic synthesis. This knowledge allows chemists to plan synthetic routes effectively, ensuring that the necessary transformations occur to produce the target compound, such as thiaplakortone A.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following multistep reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest reagents and reaction conditions that would result in synthesis of the following bromoalkanes.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Assessment 24.22 asked why meta-dihydroxybenzene could not be oxidized to meta-quinone. The attempted oxidation instead gives rise to three different quinone products. Suggest a mechanism for the formation of each.

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Textbook Question

Oxidation of a phenol derivative produces the lactone shown. Provide an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes this outcome.

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Textbook Question

(a) Based on Figure 24.23, explain why meta-dihydroxybenzene is not oxidized to meta-quinone.

(b) If a meta-quinone is not produced, what would you expect the product of the oxidation of meta-dihydroxybenzene to be?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of each of the following multistep reactions.

(b)

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