Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic RingProblem 53
Chapter 23, Problem 53

Identify the aromatic product that would result from the oxidation of the triol with an excess of PCC.
Chemical structure of a triol with three hydroxyl groups, indicating oxidation with excess PCC to form an aromatic product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the starting material. The compound is a triol, meaning it has three hydroxyl (OH) groups attached to a cyclohexane ring.
Understand the role of PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate) in oxidation reactions. PCC is a mild oxidizing agent that can oxidize primary alcohols to aldehydes and secondary alcohols to ketones without further oxidation to carboxylic acids.
Consider the structure of the triol. The hydroxyl groups are attached to a cyclohexane ring, which can be oxidized to form carbonyl groups (either aldehydes or ketones).
Recognize that the presence of excess PCC suggests that all oxidizable alcohol groups will be converted to carbonyl groups. In this case, the triol will be oxidized to a compound with three carbonyl groups.
Determine the final structure. The oxidation of the triol with excess PCC will result in the formation of a compound with three ketone groups, which can undergo further rearrangement to form an aromatic compound, such as a quinone, due to the stabilization provided by the aromaticity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation with PCC

Pyridinium chlorochromate (PCC) is a reagent used to oxidize alcohols to carbonyl compounds. In excess, PCC can further oxidize primary alcohols to carboxylic acids and secondary alcohols to ketones. Understanding the role of PCC in transforming hydroxyl groups is crucial for predicting the final aromatic product in this reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Strong oxidizing agents

Aromaticity

Aromatic compounds are characterized by their cyclic, planar structure with conjugated pi electrons following Huckel's rule (4n+2 pi electrons). The transformation of the triol into an aromatic product involves the formation of a stable, conjugated ring system. Recognizing the conditions that lead to aromaticity is essential for identifying the final product.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:19
Intro to Aromaticity

Triol Structure

A triol is a molecule containing three hydroxyl groups. In the given structure, these groups are attached to a cyclohexane ring. The oxidation process will convert these hydroxyl groups into carbonyl groups, facilitating the formation of an aromatic compound. Understanding the initial structure helps in predicting the changes during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Drawing Resonance Structures
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rationalize the ranking of increasing reaction rate of the benzylic halides shown.

285
views
Textbook Question

A chemist attempted to oxidize a primary alcohol to a carboxylic acid using chromic acid. The product shown was obtained as a major component in the mixture. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for its formation. [Think about what chromic acid would normally do to a phenol and make a list of bonds formed and bonds broken.]

1188
views
Textbook Question

Phenol oxidation can be coupled with other reactions to form new C―C bonds using reactions studied previously. Predict the product of the following series of reactions.

(a)

873
views
Textbook Question

In Chapter 23, we learned about the electrophilic aromatic nitration reaction. When phenol is subjected to these conditions with a large excess of nitric acid, a molecule called picric acid is produced. Predict the product of this reaction and explain why the pKa value of this compound is 0.38.

1042
views
Textbook Question

Rationalize the fact that 1,4-dihydroxybenzene melts at a significantly higher temperature than 1,2-diydroxybenzene.

1158
views
Textbook Question

In light of your answers to Assessments 24.54 and 24.55, rank the following based on the rate of protonation of the alkene (1 = most basic, 6 = least basic). [Ignore the fact that the alkene may not be the most basic site in the molecule.]

869
views