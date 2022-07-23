The benzylic bromide shown undergoes neither SN1 nor SN2 substitution reactions. Explain.
In the second propagation step in the bromination of toluene, Br2 is only attacked by a radical on the substituent carbon. Why?
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Key Concepts
Radical Stability
Selectivity in Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Bromination Mechanism
Suggest the reagents used to effect the transformations shown.
(c)
Suggest the reagents used to effect the transformations shown.
(a)
In Chapter 13, we learned that epoxide opening can give different products, depending on whether the reaction occurs under acidic or basic conditions. Explain why the epoxide shown opens identically under either set of conditions.
When (R)-(1-bromoethyl)benzene is treated with sodium cyanide, a single enantiomer is produced. However, upon treatment of the same molecule with water, a mixture of two enantiomers is obtained.
(a) Explain these results.
(b) Why is only partial racemization sometimes observed?
Oxidation of the phenol shown gives a single quinone product. Predict this product and explain why it is the only one formed.