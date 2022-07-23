Phenol oxidation can be coupled with other reactions to form new C―C bonds using reactions studied previously. Predict the product of the following series of reactions.
(a)
Phenol oxidation can be coupled with other reactions to form new C―C bonds using reactions studied previously. Predict the product of the following series of reactions.
(a)
Phenol is synthesized from cumene via the scheme shown. Suggest the mechanism for each step of the reaction shown. [The oxygens have been screened in blue and orange to assist you.]
Sulpiride is an antipsychotic. Provide the reagents (a) and (b) used to complete the synthesis.
Phenol oxidation can be coupled with other reactions to form new C―C bonds using reactions studied previously. Predict the product of the following series of reactions.
(b)
Provide the reagents necessary to carry out the following synthesis. What is the purpose of steps (a) and (e)?
In light of your answers to Assessments 24.54 and 24.55, rank the following based on the rate of protonation of the alkene (1 = most basic, 6 = least basic). [Ignore the fact that the alkene may not be the most basic site in the molecule.]