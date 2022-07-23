Nucleophilic Attack

In organic chemistry, a nucleophilic attack occurs when a nucleophile, which is a species with a high electron density, donates an electron pair to an electrophile, a species with a low electron density. In the context of the reaction between lawsone and amino acid residues, the amino group of the amino acid acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon in the lawsone molecule, leading to the formation of a new bond.