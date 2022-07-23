Textbook Question
What is the product of the following reaction?
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What is the product of the following reaction?
Calculate the oxidation number of the indicated atoms in the following reaction.
Rationalize the rate difference in carbocation formation for the following molecules.
Which haloalkane would you expect to undergo the fastest SN1 reaction? Why?
Though the nitro group is electron-withdrawing by resonance, when in the meta position, it doesn’t communicate by resonance with the phenoxide anion. And yet, the pKₐ value of m-nitrophenol is lowered from 10 (the pKₐ value of unsubstituted phenol) to 8.4. Explain this observation.
Which proton, Ha or Hb, would you expect to have the lower pKa value?