Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of reactions due to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the case of SN2 reactions, bulky groups around the reactive center can hinder the nucleophile's approach, making the reaction less likely. If the benzylic bromide has significant steric hindrance, it may not undergo SN2 substitution, contributing to the lack of reactivity in both SN1 and SN2 pathways.