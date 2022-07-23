Rationalize the ranking of increasing reaction rate of the benzylic halides shown.
A chemist attempted to oxidize a primary alcohol to a carboxylic acid using chromic acid. The product shown was obtained as a major component in the mixture. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism that accounts for its formation. [Think about what chromic acid would normally do to a phenol and make a list of bonds formed and bonds broken.]
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Key Concepts
Oxidation of Alcohols
Arrow-Pushing Mechanism
Reactivity of Phenols with Chromic Acid
The following steps were used in the synthesis of the antimalarial thiaplakortone A. Identify the missing reagents, (a) and (b),
Identify the aromatic product that would result from the oxidation of the triol with an excess of PCC.
In Chapter 23, we learned about the electrophilic aromatic nitration reaction. When phenol is subjected to these conditions with a large excess of nitric acid, a molecule called picric acid is produced. Predict the product of this reaction and explain why the pKa value of this compound is 0.38.
Rationalize the fact that 1,4-dihydroxybenzene melts at a significantly higher temperature than 1,2-diydroxybenzene.
In light of your answers to Assessments 24.54 and 24.55, rank the following based on the rate of protonation of the alkene (1 = most basic, 6 = least basic). [Ignore the fact that the alkene may not be the most basic site in the molecule.]