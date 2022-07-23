Textbook Question
Lawsone, found in the extract of henna, reacts with amino acid residues to give the characteristic color associated with henna tattoos. Suggest a mechanism for the reaction shown.
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Lawsone, found in the extract of henna, reacts with amino acid residues to give the characteristic color associated with henna tattoos. Suggest a mechanism for the reaction shown.
Synthesize the dye shown starting with aniline and naphthol using reactions from Chapters 23 and 24. [Hint. Start by identifying how each substituent might be installed and then plan the order of their introduction.]
Sulpiride is an antipsychotic. Provide the reagents (a) and (b) used to complete the synthesis.
Provide the reagents necessary to carry out the following synthesis. What is the purpose of steps (a) and (e)?