Rationalize the ranking of increasing reaction rate of the benzylic halides shown.
Phenol oxidation can be coupled with other reactions to form new C―C bonds using reactions studied previously. Predict the product of the following series of reactions.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Phenol Structure and Reactivity
Oxidation Reactions
C―C Bond Formation
Lawsone, found in the extract of henna, reacts with amino acid residues to give the characteristic color associated with henna tattoos. Suggest a mechanism for the reaction shown.
Identify the aromatic product that would result from the oxidation of the triol with an excess of PCC.
Phenol oxidation can be coupled with other reactions to form new C―C bonds using reactions studied previously. Predict the product of the following series of reactions.
(b)
Provide the reagents necessary to carry out the following synthesis. What is the purpose of steps (a) and (e)?
In light of your answers to Assessments 24.54 and 24.55, rank the following based on the rate of protonation of the alkene (1 = most basic, 6 = least basic). [Ignore the fact that the alkene may not be the most basic site in the molecule.]