Factors Influencing Mechanism Choice

The choice between S_N 1 and S_N 2 mechanisms is influenced by several factors, including the structure of the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary), the strength and nature of the nucleophile, the solvent used, and the stability of the leaving group. Tertiary substrates typically favor S_N 1 due to carbocation stability, while primary substrates favor S_N 2 due to steric hindrance. Understanding these factors is crucial for predicting the outcome of substitution reactions.