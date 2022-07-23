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Ch. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic Ring
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 24 - Benzene II: Reactions Influenced by the Aromatic RingProblem 30b
Chapter 23, Problem 30b

Predict the product for the following substitution reactions. Indicate whether each reaction likely proceeds by an SN1 or SN2 mechanism.
(b) Chemical structure showing a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain, with water as a reactant for substitution reactions.

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Step 1: Analyze the substrate structure. Determine whether the carbon atom attached to the leaving group is primary, secondary, or tertiary. This will help decide whether the reaction is likely to proceed via an S_N1 or S_N2 mechanism. Recall that S_N2 reactions are favored by primary substrates, while S_N1 reactions are favored by tertiary substrates.
Step 2: Evaluate the leaving group. A good leaving group (e.g., halides like Cl⁻, Br⁻, or I⁻) is essential for both S_N1 and S_N2 mechanisms. Confirm whether the leaving group is suitable for substitution.
Step 3: Consider the nucleophile. Strong nucleophiles (e.g., OH⁻, CN⁻, or alkoxides) favor S_N2 mechanisms, while weak nucleophiles (e.g., H₂O or alcohols) are more compatible with S_N1 mechanisms. Identify the nucleophile in the reaction.
Step 4: Assess the solvent. Polar protic solvents (e.g., water, alcohols) stabilize carbocations and favor S_N1 mechanisms, while polar aprotic solvents (e.g., DMSO, acetone) enhance the reactivity of nucleophiles and favor S_N2 mechanisms. Determine the solvent used in the reaction.
Step 5: Combine all the information to predict the mechanism (S_N1 or S_N2) and the product. For S_N2, the product will result from a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the carbon center. For S_N1, the product may involve carbocation rearrangement and can lead to a racemic mixture if the carbon is chiral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

S_N 1 Mechanism

The S_N 1 mechanism, or unimolecular nucleophilic substitution, involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. The nucleophile then attacks this positively charged intermediate. This mechanism is favored in tertiary substrates due to their ability to stabilize the carbocation, and it typically leads to racemization in chiral centers due to the planar nature of the carbocation.
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S_N 2 Mechanism

The S_N 2 mechanism, or bimolecular nucleophilic substitution, occurs in a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the substrate at the same time as the leaving group departs. This mechanism is characterized by a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the chiral center. S_N 2 reactions are favored in primary substrates and require strong nucleophiles and polar aprotic solvents for optimal reaction rates.
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Factors Influencing Mechanism Choice

The choice between S_N 1 and S_N 2 mechanisms is influenced by several factors, including the structure of the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary), the strength and nature of the nucleophile, the solvent used, and the stability of the leaving group. Tertiary substrates typically favor S_N 1 due to carbocation stability, while primary substrates favor S_N 2 due to steric hindrance. Understanding these factors is crucial for predicting the outcome of substitution reactions.
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Related Practice
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Substitution at the benzylic position of the molecules shown was observed to occur at different rates. Explain this observation.

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Predict the product of the following series of reactions.

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Predict the product for the following substitution reactions. Indicate whether each reaction likely proceeds by an SN1 or SN2 mechanism.

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Using Equation 5.8, calculate the difference in transition state energies that lead to the rate differences shown in Figure 24.35.

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Predict the product for the following substitution reactions. Indicate whether each reaction likely proceeds by an SN1 or SN2 mechanism.

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Predict the product(s) of each of the following multistep reactions.

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