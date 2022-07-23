Factors Influencing Mechanism Choice

The choice between S_N 1 and S_N 2 mechanisms is influenced by several factors, including the structure of the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary), the strength and concentration of the nucleophile, the nature of the leaving group, and the solvent used. Polar protic solvents favor S_N 1 by stabilizing the carbocation, while polar aprotic solvents enhance S_N 2 reactions by better solvating the nucleophile.