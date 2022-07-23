Esterification Reaction

Esterification is a chemical reaction between an alcohol and a carboxylic acid to form an ester and water. In the presence of an acid catalyst like sulfuric acid (H2SO4), the carboxylic acid formed from the oxidation of the alkylbenzene can react with an alcohol, such as ethanol, to form an ester. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol on the carbonyl carbon of the acid, followed by the elimination of water.