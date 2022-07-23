Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(a)
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(a)
Predict the product when the dihydroxybenzene shown is treated with a single equivalent of both base and haloalkane.
(a) Based on Figure 24.23, explain why meta-dihydroxybenzene is not oxidized to meta-quinone.
(b) If a meta-quinone is not produced, what would you expect the product of the oxidation of meta-dihydroxybenzene to be?
In light of Figure 24.22, provide a mechanism by which para-dihydroxybenzene is oxidized to para-quinone.
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides. [Because this problem represents a review of current and previous material, section numbers have been provided for your reference.]
(d)
Suggest a phenoxide and an alkyl halide to make the following aryl alkyl ethers.
(b)